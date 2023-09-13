Russian peacekeepers ensure delivery of humanitarian aid for Karabakh residents

TASS, September 13. Servicemen of Russia’s peacekeeping force have ensured safe delivery and distribution of humanitarian assistance for residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Humanitarian cargo sent by all-Russian public organization, the Russian Red Cross, arrived in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers yesterday. After settling all issues between the sides and following checks of necessary documents, the humanitarian convoy arrived in Stepanakert, accompanied by military police units of the Russian peacekeeping force," the ministry said.

The humanitarian aid comprises food, clothes, personal care items and baby products, as well as other essential items.

Bed linen, blankets and pillows have been delivered to healthcare organizations of Nagorno-Karabakh.

On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. A Russian peacekeeping force has been deployed in the region to monitor the cessation of hostilities in the region.