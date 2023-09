MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Russia over the past day destroyed more than 105 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Yuzhno-Donetsk direction, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

"Enemy losses amounted to over 105 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 tanks, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 6 vehicles, 2 self-propelled artillery mounts: Akatsiya and Gvozdika, as well as 2 howitzers: D-20 and D-30," the statement said.