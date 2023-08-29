Ukrainian drone intercepted over Black Sea — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Kiev has tried to attack Russian facilities with a drone, which was intercepted over the Black Sea and crashed, the Russian Defense Ministry has told the media.

"Today around 1.00 p.m. Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with a fixed-wing UAV against facilities on Russian territory was foiled. The unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted and crashed in the Black Sea," the Defense Ministry said.

Earlier today, the Defense Ministry reported that a naval fighter jet destroyed another fixed wing drone over the Black Sea.