Russian air defenses destroy two Ukrainian attack drones over Crimea — top brass

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Kiev regime attempted to attack facilities on Russian soil with two drones that were shot down by air defense systems over Crimea, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"At 10:30 a.m. today, another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by two aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities on Russian territory was thwarted. Two unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense alert forces over the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said in a statement.

On his part, Crimean Head Sergey Aksyonov said that two enemy reconnaissance drones had been shot down in Crimea’s north and west.

"Please, stay calm and trust official sources of information," Aksyonov wrote on his Telegram channel, addressing local residents.