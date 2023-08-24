US-led coalition planes created dangerous situations over Al-Tanf 19 times in 24 hours

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Planes of the US-led coalition created dangerous situation in Syria’s Al-Tanf area 19 times in the past 24 hours, Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria deputy head Counter Admiral Vadim Kulit said.

"A total of 19 violations were registered in the Al-Tanf area: by three pairs of F-35 jets, four pairs of F-16 jets, a pair of Rafale jets and three MQ-1C coalition multipurpose drones," Kulit said.

According to the spokesman, the coalition aviation continues creating dangerous situation in the Syrian sky.

"Nine violations of the December 9, 2019, deconfliction protocols by the coalition involving drone sorties, not negotiated with the Russian side, were registered in the past 24 hours," Kulit underscored.

The official also stated that, in the past 24 hours, positions of Syrian forces in the Idlib de-escalation area were shelled seven times.

"In the past 24 hours, two drones, equipped with improvised explosive devices, were downed with small arms fire over position of Syrian government forces," Kulit said.

He also called on militia commanders to refrain from armed provocations, to stop shelling positions of Syrian government forces and civilian infrastructure.