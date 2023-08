MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian attack on the Krasny Liman direction, the enemy lost over 40 servicemen, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"On this direction, over 40 Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated, as well as two armored vehicles and a D-20 howitzer," Konashenkov said.