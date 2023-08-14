Rostec boost ammunition production in 1.5-2 years — First Deputy CEO

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. Rostec has scaled up production of certain ammunition positions by 20-30 times in 18-24 months, First Deputy CEO of the Russian state corporation Vladimir Artyakov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel at the Army-2023 Forum.

"Figures are highly surprising for ammunitions. We have increased the quantity of ammunition from 20 to 30 times against volumes produced one and a half - two years ago. This is a serious result. We have made a quantum leap in industrial production," the senior executive said.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises will take part in the forum’s exhibition and business program, discussing the development of the Russian Armed Forces and defense industry, as well as defense cooperation with other countries. As many as 85 foreign companies and organizations from seven countries plan to participate in the forum. The event is being organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS serves as its strategic media partner.