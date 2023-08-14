Defense Ministry ensures direct links between arms developers, frontline troops — official

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has ensured that chief designers and engineers at weapons manufacturing enterprises have direct contacts with active-duty troops fighting on the line of engagement, thus enabling prompt upgrades of weapons and their features, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told a plenary session of the Army-2023 forum and exposition.

"Many of you are well aware that our enterprises have increased the output of military products by many times over within just a few months, and by dozens of times for specific items. And, what is especially important, such quantitative growth is accompanied by continuous upgrading of [arms] models," the minister said.

"We are getting great assistance here from our colleagues at the Defense Ministry, who have ensured direct contacts between engineers and chief designers with those who are now on the frontline [using the weapons]," Manturov stressed.

According to him, the objective first-hand feedback received makes it possible to promptly resolve tasks pertaining to enhancing weapons’ characteristics and field performance.

"And most important is increasing the degree of protection of personnel and military hardware," Manturov emphasized.