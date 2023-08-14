Two brigades of Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 60 soldiers in Krasny Liman direction

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The advanced units of the Center grouping of troops, assault and army aviation attacked the assault groups of the 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasny Liman direction, the enemy losses amounted to more than 60 people, head of the group's press center Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, in the area of the Torsky section of the Serebryansky forest, advanced units of the Russian group, as well as assault and army aviation, defeated the assault groups of the 63rd, 67th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Enemy losses amounted to more than 60 militants, destroyed: one infantry fighting vehicle, one armored vehicle, two pickup trucks and one 120mm enemy mortar," he said.

He noted that the artillery of the Center group withstood two attacks by Ukrainian attack aircraft in the direction of Svatovo. "In the direction of Svatovo, the artillery fire of the Center group of troops repelled two attempts to attack the assault groups of the 66th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The enemy lost ten people, and one armored vehicle was destroyed," Savchuk said.

According to Savchuk, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down by the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system near the Plashchanka settlement.