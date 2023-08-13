Russian forces repel Ukrainian army attack in Zaporozhye area over past day

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian attack and struck enemy troops and military equipment by combined firepower in the Zaporozhye area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian battlegroup supported by artillery repelled an enemy attack southwest of the settlement of Uspenovka in the Zaporozhye Region. In addition, they inflicted damage by combined firepower on the Ukrainian army’s amassed manpower and military hardware in areas near the settlements of Yablonevoye and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses in that direction in the past 24 hours amounted to over 40 Ukrainian personnel, five tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, a UK-made FH70 howitzer, two Msta-B howitzer and a D-20 gun, the general reported.