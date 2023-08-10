'Groundless': Minsk on Warsaw building up forces on border with Belarus

MINSK, August 10. /TASS/. Poland is groundlessly increasing its military potential on the border with Belarus, ignoring Minsk’s offers to renew dialogue in the military sphere, Valery Revenko, head of the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Belarusian Defense Ministry, said.

"Meanwhile, Poland is ignoring Belarus' proposals to resume military dialogue and evades clarifying the real aims of the unusual military activity near the Belarusian border. Groundless build-up of Polish forces and assets continues," he wrote on the X social network (formerly known as Twitter).

Revenko assured that Belarus "strictly fulfills its obligations under the Vienna Document 2011." "Notification sent to all OSCE participating States on the largest event of military activity in 2023, scheduled to be held in September," he added.

On Thursday, in an interview with Polish Radio, Poland’s National Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that Warsaw intended to deploy 10,000 troops at the border with Belarus.