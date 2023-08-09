Yenot radar deflects 400 drone attacks against oil tank farm in Belgorod since Feb 23

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Over 400 raids by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against an oil tank farm in Belgorod have been repelled with the help of the Yenot radar since February 1, 2023, the head of the developer company JSC Scientific and Production Center Electronic Computing and Information Systems (SPC Elvis) Boris Chernoyarsky has said.

"Since February 1 our radar has been up and running at the oil tank farm in Belgorod. To date, more than 400 raids have been deflected. Over the six months there has not been a single raid on that territory. All were prevented," Chernoyarsky told a conference entitled Perimeter Defense Technologies for Industrial, Oil and Gas and Fuel and Energy Facilities. Modern Technologies of UAV Detection and Suppression.

He also said that the Elvis company’s systems of UAV suppression were being successfully used at Tuapse facilities on the Black Sea.

"Since December 10, 2022, two of our complexes have been installed in Tuapse. By now they have thwarted more than 400 different raids, including 16 confirmed by the Defense Ministry, Rosgvardiya and other security agencies. Among them was a raid successfully repelled with the use of the UAV Strizh. Many raids were prevented during the May holidays and in recent days," Chernoyarsky added.

He mentioned some of his company’s major customers, such as Gazpromneft, Rosneft, the Defense Ministry and the federal protection service FSO.

"Test operation of our equipment is in progress at 13 airports across Russia. <...> It has already proved reliable," Chernoyarsky emphasized.

The Yenot radar is designed for automatic detection of small and ultra-small class unmanned aerial vehicles with takeoff weights starting from 250 grams. The radar is designed to monitor the situation within a radius of several kilometers and search for ground-based aerial or surface targets.