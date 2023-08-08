Pro-US coalition's MQ-9 drone dangerously approaches Russian Su-34 jet in Syria

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. An MQ-9 drone of the pro-US coalition in Syria has made a dangerous approach to a Russian Su-34 aircraft in the Raqqa Province, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria, reported.

"On August 8 at 07:03 a.m. (coincides with Moscow time), in the area of the Ain-Isa settlement of the Raqqa Province, the [US] coalition's MQ-9 drone dangerously approached the Russian military's Su-34 jet. The approach was less than 100 meters," he said.