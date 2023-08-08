Polish Defense Ministry to deploy additional troops to guard eastern border with Belarus

TASS, August 8. The Polish Defense Ministry will send additional troops to the Polish-Belarusian border, the ministry told the Polish Press Agency.

"Given the fast-moving situation on the Polish-Belarusian border and at the request of the Commander-in-Chief of the Border Guard to get the military more involved in protecting the border, the Minister of National Defense has ordered that this request be fulfilled and additional troops be dispatched to patrol the border zone," the ministry said.

On Monday, Polish Border Guard Commander-in-Chief Tomasz Praga asked the Defense Ministry to send another 1,000 servicemen to the Polish-Belarusian border, where 2,000 troops are currently deployed.

Poland faced a serious migration crisis on the border with Belarus in the fall of 2021. In total, about 40,000 attempts at illegal border crossings were recorded; the year before, there were only 122. This year, the border guard counted 19,000 attempts by immigrants to illegally enter Poland, whereas last year there were 16,000.

In recent months, the number of migrants attempting to illegally enter Poland has been about one hundred per day. Most of their attempts are interdicted by Polish security services. If migrants do manage to cross into Polish territory, some are detained and sent to guarded centers, but most are returned to the Belarusian side.

According to the Polish authorities, the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border is being provoked by the Belarusian and Russian authorities in order to destabilize the situation on NATO's eastern flank. Moscow and Minsk have repeatedly denied these allegations.