Russian forces repel three Ukrainian attacks near Serebryansky forestry — top brass

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Russian forces have successfully repulsed three Ukrainian attacks near the Serebryansky forestry, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"In the Krasny Liman area, the battlegroup Center repelled three attacks of assault groups of the 42nd Ukrainian mechanized brigade in the area of the Serebryansky forestry," he said.

In addition, Konashenkov pointed out that the Russian units shelled the concentrations of enemy personnel and equipment in the areas of Novoyegorovka, Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova settlements in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR). "Over 100 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, an Akatsiya howitzer, as well as two D-30 howitzers were destroyed over the day," the spokesman added.