Russia creates 3D printer for industrial production of drones

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 1. /TASS/. Russian specialists have created a special-purpose 3D printer for the industrial production of drones that can automatize over 90% of typical tasks and operations in the output of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the National Technology Initiative Fund told TASS at the Archipelago 2023 forum on Tuesday.

"A 3D printer for the industrial production of drones has been created in Russia. The innovation is capable of automatizing over 90% of typical routine tasks and operations in the production of drones and rolling out as many as 50,000 ready-made components," the Fund said.

The production facility can mass-produce brackets and frame attachments, battery unit cases, bird-like reconnaissance drone hulls, multiple launch and underwater drone hulls, it explained.

Russian specialists have managed to create a full-fledged machine-tool capable of rolling out 50-100 drone components per 3D printer. The innovation holds good prospects as the additive production market "grows steadily," Fund CEO Vadim Medvedev said.

"In 2022, it [the market] was worth 7 billion rubles and will exceed 17 billion rubles in five years. Actually, we get an opportunity to make not just components for drones but also attractive and stylish hull parts for a future drone. This holds its significance in Russia," Medvedev added.

The innovation can save over 80% of the wage fund, he added.