Russia, China conduct sea and air escorts in joint drills in Sea of Japan

BEIJING, July 20. /TASS/. The armed forces of China and Russia conducted air and sea escorts during their joint drills that kicked off in the Sea of Japan, China’s national television broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.

The drills codenamed "North. Interaction 2023" began immediately after the ceremony of their opening, it said.

"Primarily, the sea and air escort drills were conducted," the TV broadcaster said in a video episode.

The current China-Russia maneuvers are not directed against any third country and aim to raise the level of bilateral strategic and military cooperation, the television broadcaster specified.

Russia’s Defense Ministry earlier reported that the drills codenamed: "North. Interaction 2023" would run in the Sea of Japan on July 20-23. The drills are aimed at bolstering naval cooperation between Russia and China and maintaining stability and peace in the Asia-Pacific region, it said.

The Russian Navy is represented in the drills by the Pacific Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteyelev, the missile corvettes Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Gremyashchiy and support vessels. The Russian naval taskforce is directed by Commander of the Pacific Fleet’s Primorye Flotilla of All-Arms Forces Rear Admiral Valery Kazakov, according to the Russian Defense Ministry’s data.

The Chinese Navy is represented in the joint maneuvers by the destroyers Qiqihar and Guiyang, the frigates Zaozhuang and Rizhao and the replenishment ship Taihu. The Chinese naval group is directed by North Sea Fleet Deputy Commander Rear Admiral Qiu Wansheng. A joint headquarters has been set up aboard the destroyer Qiqihar to direct the joint naval maneuvers.

In addition, the drills will involve over 30 naval aircraft from both sides, including anti-submarine warfare planes and helicopters and fighter-interceptors.