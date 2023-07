VORONEZH, July 14. /TASS/. Russian air defenses downed three drones targeting Voronezh, Governor of southwestern Russia’s Voronezh Region Alexander Gusev reported on his Telegram channel on Friday, saying that there were no casualties.

"Yesterday, air defenses detected and destroyed three drones just a few kilometers away from Voronezh. No casualties or damage were reported," he wrote.

Gusev added that he personally was monitoring the situation.