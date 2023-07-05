Series of explosions reported in Berdyansk — authorities

MELITOPOL, July 5. /TASS/. A series of explosions rocked the city of Berdyansk on Wednesday as air defenses were reportedly activated, the city administration said in a statement on Telegram.

"A series of explosions was heard in Berdyansk at about 4:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. GMT). The terrorist regime in Kiev made another attempt to attack the peaceful city. According to preliminary reports from emergency services, air defenses were activated," the statement reads.

According to the authorities, local residents could see streaks from air defense systems in the sky above the city.