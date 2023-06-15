Bryansk Region’s resident detained for plotting terrorist attack, spying — FSB

BRYANSK, June 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service has detained a resident of the Bryansk Region who was spying on Russian forces in areas bordering Ukraine and plotting a terrorist attack.

"In the process of preparing for committing crimes the perpetrator was detained by officers of the Federal Security Service red-handed. On the basis of the presented results of detective and investigative activities the investigative department of the FSB initiated a criminal case in relation to the suspect under part 1 of article 30, part 1 of article 205 (preparations for a terrorist attack), part 3 of article 205.1 (assistance to terrorist activities), and article 317 of the Criminal Code (attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer)," the FSB’s office in the Bryansk Region told the media.

According to the regional office, the resident of the Bryansk Region was collecting information about the time, places and routes of movement of FSB personnel. This information was used by Ukraine for subsequent fire strikes in the Starodub district of the Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine. At the request of the Ukrainian secret services the man also acquired materials necessary to make an improvised explosive device, and planted caches in the Bryansk Region for a terrorist act to be committed on the territory of Russia by an unidentified person.