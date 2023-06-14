Ukrainians buy 700 Russian uniforms, may be plotting provocations outside Kherson — source

GENICHESK, June 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have purchased 700 Russian law enforcement uniforms and are said to be preparing a false flag operation in the Kherson area, an emergency official in the Kherson Region told reporters on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian armed forces have bought Russian security uniforms through front companies. According to available information, about 700 uniforms have been delivered to areas near Kherson. Apparently, we should soon expect provocations against the Russian military," he said.

Elaborating on potential scenarios, the official said that Kiev may make fake videos about an alleged elimination of Russian troops or capture of a large number of Russian soldiers, or they could film how the Russian military shoots civilians or even stage terrorist attacks by Ukrainian special forces wearing Russian uniforms.

While lots of staged stories could be fabricated, the idea is "to vilify the enemy, spread panic and sow discord among the local population," he explained.