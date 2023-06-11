Russian forces neutralize Ukrainian subversive group in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian forces neutralized a Ukrainian subversive group in the Krasny Liman area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup Center inflicted damage on the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Serebryansky forestry. The activity of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted near the settlement of Torskoye," the spokesman said.

Over 50 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system, two D-30 howitzers and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed in that direction in the past 24 hours, the general reported.