Russian forces wipe out two enemy squads, ammo depot in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian combat squads and an ammunition depot in repulsing enemy attacks in two directions over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup South Vadim Astafyev told TASS on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, units of the southern battlegroup repulsed three enemy attacks in the Lisichansk area and five attacks in the Aleksandro-Kalinovo direction. The enemy sustained losses and three infantry fighting vehicles of its attacking forces were destroyed: two near Belogorovka and one near Pervomaisk. The battlegroup’s artillery also wiped out a dugout and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Belaya Gora, amassed manpower of the 114th and 110th separate mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Deleyevka and Ukrainskoye," the spokesman said.

Russia’s southern battlegroup also destroyed a Ukrainian 2S3 Akatsiya motorized artillery system and a D-30 howitzer near the settlement of Antonovka in counter-battery fire. The team of an Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile system destroyed a Ukrainian Furia unmanned aerial vehicle, he said.