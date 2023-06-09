Ukraine loses positions while trying to break through Russian defenses — military expert

LUGANSK, June 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces lost a number of positions during an attempted offensive in the Lugansk area as a result of a Russian counterattack, Andrey Marochko, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the LPR People's Militia, told TASS.

"Our southern battlegroup continues to clash with the enemy in the Lugansk area, they (the Ukrainian forces - TASS) attempt to counterattack. In the Kupyansk, Krasny Liman and Donetsk areas, the Ukrainian forces do not stop offensive actions, trying to break through our defense line," he said.

Marochko noted that Ukrainian troops "did not achieve the desired result", but on the contrary "lost control over their positions" as a result of Russia’s retaliatory actions.