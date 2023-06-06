Kiev regime plotting terrorist attacks in Russia involving 'dirty bomb' — FSB

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian military intelligence is plotting terrorist attacks in Russia, including with the use of a "dirty bomb," the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) Public Relations Center told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Russian Federal Security Service obtained additional data on the involvement of Ukraine’s special services in planning and preparing acts of international terrorism," the FSB center said in a statement. "During an investigation into an act of sabotage being planned in May 2023 to blow up long-range aircraft stationed at the Severny airfield in the Ivanovo Region, a plot was uncovered by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) to commit a terrorist attack on Russian soil using a so-called dirty bomb," the FSB statement elaborated.

"According to the data obtained, for the purpose of plotting acts of sabotage on Russian soil, Kirill Budanov, head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), established the Third Service of [the GUR], which includes light aircraft for supplying sabotage and reconnaissance groups located within Russia with weaponry as well as for delivering strikes by dropping bombs on heat and power supply facilities," the FSB center said.

According to the FSB, GUR-affiliated military unit No. 3449, code-named "Legion," was tasked with coordinating the use of light aviation for executing sabotage missions.

"For instance, a plan was being developed to deliver and place so-called dirty bombs equipped with a time delay switch for the simultaneous destruction [of the target area] and rendering the area uninhabitable," the FSB center said. According to the FSB, "since early 2023, the identified GUR unit has planned and executed five combat sorties over Russian territory during which fuel and power sector facilities were damaged in Russian regions bordering Ukraine."

"The special operations carried out have resulted in the detention of two pilots, who have confessed and provided information on terrorist attacks already committed and slated for execution by the GUR," the FSB said.