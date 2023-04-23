Russian assault teams liberate two areas in Artyomovsk’s west — top brass

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian assault teams liberated two areas in Artyomovsk over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"In the Donetsk direction, assault teams liberated two areas in the western parts of the city of Artyomovsk in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said. "The Russian Airborne Force units rendered support to the assault teams in the northern and southern districts of the city".