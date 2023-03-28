Russian forces repel Ukrainian army’s HIMARS rocket strike near Svatovo in LPR

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian army strike from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems against their positions near Svatovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Russia’s Western Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky said on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian military made an attempt to deliver a multiple rocket strike from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems against our troop positions near the settlement of Svatovo. As a result of its coordinated actions, the team of an S-300V4 surface-to-air missile system destroyed all the rockets," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, Russia’s battlegroup West repelled one attack, uncovered and wiped out three subversive/reconnaissance groups from the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 92nd separate mechanized brigades and 103rd territorial defense brigade, he specified.

"In addition, it thwarted an attempt to redeploy [the Ukrainian army’s] reserves near the communities of Gryanikovka and Sinkovka," Zybinsky added.

The spokesman of Russia’s western battlegroup also said that the fire by Grad multiple launch rocket systems obliterated an enemy ammunition depot near the settlement of Volchansk, while a D-30 howitzer destroyed a Ukrainian mortar team near the settlement of Kislovka.

"The teams of Tor-M2U anti-aircraft missile systems destroyed two enemy Furia unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlements of Tavolzhanka and Naugolnoye," the spokesman said.