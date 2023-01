MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Security Service is preparing a provocation in the Kharkov Region to blame Russia for a food deficit, a coordination headquarters at the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"The Ukrainian Security Service is plotting a major provocation in the next few days to discredit Russia as part of the grain deal and accuse it of causing a food crisis in Ukraine," the Russian Federation’s Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response.