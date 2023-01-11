Ukrainian Neo-Nazis surrender when pounded by Russian flamethrowers — top brass

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The military command of Russia’s Central Military District has observed an increasing frequency in Ukrainian Neo-Nazis surrendering when they are pounded by Russian TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems in the special military operation zone in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The military command of the Central Military District notes the high efficiency of the use of heavy flamethrower systems and also that in the area of the operation of TOS crews, Ukrainian nationalists voluntarily surrender ever more frequently, abandoning positions and ignoring their commanders’ orders," the ministry said in a commentary.

Russian top brass uploaded a video on Wednesday showing the operation of the crews of heavy flamethrower systems in the special military operation in Ukraine. Specialists of the District’s radiation, chemical and biological protection troops hammer Ukrainian army positions, scorching their hideouts, observation posts, arms caches and artillery positions.

"The efficiency of heavy flamethrower systems is achieved through the personnel’s high skills and their interoperability. It is most of all effective to employ heavy flamethrower systems against enemy personnel entrenched in shelters," TOS-1A team commander Matvey said in the uploaded video.

The TOS-1A Solntsepyok (Scorching Sun) is a flamethrower system based on the tank’s chassis. The flamethrower fires 220mm rockets with a thermobaric warhead. The Solntsepyok is designated to incinerate and destroy enemy manpower, combat hardware and fortifications with an enhanced blast.