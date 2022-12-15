Strategic missile forces to introduce regiment with Avangard systems by December17

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The missile regiment of the Yasny military formation will enter service with the Avangard missile system on Decemebr 17, says Russian Strategic Missile Forces commander Sergey Karakayev.

"Another missile regiment will be introduced into service in the Yasny military formation for the anniversary of our Strategic Missile Forces - now with the Avangard milssile system," Karakayev said on Russian TV Thursday.

The Avangard warhead can travel at hypersonic speed of Mach 27 (about 32,000 km/h) while maneuvering and overwhelming any missile defense. The system was first announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2018.