Russian combat aircraft wipe out Buk-M1 missile launcher near Kramatorsk

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russia’s combat aircraft wiped out a Ukrainian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system near Kramatorsk, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"Near the Kramatorsk settlement of the Donetsk People’s Republic a position has been disclosed and the launch platform of the Ukrainian Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system has been eliminated," he told a briefing focused on the special military operation.

The Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system is designed to strike tactical and strategic aircraft, cruise missiles and other aerodynamic targets across the entire range of their practical use under intense jamming, and also to fight tactical ballistic missiles, anti-radar missiles and other elements of air-and ground-launched precision weapons and destroy naval and ground radar sites. The Buk-M1 can engage targets at a range varying between 3 km and 45 km, at an altitude of 25 meters to 22 km and accelerating to 1,200 m/s.