Chinese army conducts anti-submarine drills in East China Sea

SHANGHAI, August 22. /TASS/. China's Armed Forces conducted anti-submarine, live-fire drills in the area of the East China Sea, according to a short video clip shown on Monday by China Central Television.

The Jiaxing and Shiyan patrol vessels took part in them. As part of a group of other ships, they conducted practical drills with live fire in a designated area of the East China Sea. The Chinese People's Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command deployed anti-submarine, anti-aircraft and anti-missile weapons to strike targets at sea. The timing of the drills was not specified in the video.

The day before, China's Maritime Safety Administration announced the August 22 drills in the East China Sea, which began at 02:00 local time (21:00 Moscow time on Sunday) and is scheduled to end at 16:00 local time (11:00 Moscow time). The forces and means involved in them are not specified.

Since the beginning of August, the Chinese Armed Forces have conducted a series of military drills along its coasts against the background of growing tension in the Taiwan Strait triggered by the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei on August 2 to 3. The Chinese Army also conducted large-scale military maneuvers with missile firing in six water areas around the island of Taiwan. China also retaliated against the August 14-15 visit by a US delegation of lawmakers to Taiwan with a series of drills in different areas of the South China Sea and the Yellow Sea.