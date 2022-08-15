Russia’s cutting-edge Su-57 fighter proves its worth in Ukraine operation — defense firm

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Russia’s state-of-the-art Su-57 fifth-generation fighter is demonstrating its best qualities in the special military operation in Ukraine, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation Yury Slyusar said at the Army 2022 international military-technical forum on Monday.

"The aircraft [Su-57] is participating in the special military operation and is demonstrating its best qualities. I have heard reports by the Aerospace Forces and the Defense Ministry and we have a feedback and are very proud that the aircraft is already at the stage of its mass production," the chief executive said.

The Su-57 was for the first time tested in real combat conditions in Syria in 2018.

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian-made fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets. The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of reaching a supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment, including a powerful onboard computer (the so-called electronic second pilot), the radar system spread across its body and some other innovations, in particular, armament placed inside its fuselage.

Russia’s Aerospace Force will receive 22 Su-57 fighters by late 2024 and their number will increase to 76 by 2028. The first Su-57 fighter was delivered to the Russian troops in 2020.