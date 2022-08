MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems repelled a Ukrainian strike on Melitopol, carried out by the pro-Kiev forces in the early hours of Monday, a senior official in the Zaporozhye region’s administration said.

"This night, Russian air defenses protected citizens of Melitopol from a yet another rocket attack," said Vladimir Rogov, a council member of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration.