Over 25,000 people evacuated from Ukraine, DPR, LPR to Russia in past day

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. More than 25,000 people, including more than 3,500 children, were evacuated from dangerous regions in Ukraine, and from the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia during the day, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

"Despite the difficulties and obstacles created by the Kiev regime, during the day, as many as 25,285 people, including 3,557 children, were evacuated from dangerous zones in various Ukrainian regions, and from the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia without participation of the Ukrainian side," he said. "Since the beginning of the special military operation, as many as 2,949,811 people, including 467,354 children, have been evacuated."

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, more than 5,000 private cars crossed the Russian border in the past day and more than 484,000 since the beginning of the operation.

He also said that more than 9,500 temporary accommodation centers continue to operate in Russian regions. Efforts are being taken to help the refugees find jobs, receive social allowance and medical assistance.

More than 360 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were delivered to people in Ukraine’s south and in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), Mizintsev said.

"Five humanitarian operations were conducted during the past day in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and in the Kharkov and Zaporozhye regions. A total of 364.6 tonnes of humanitarian aid were distributed among people," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, since March 2, a total of 49,333.4 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have already been delivered to Ukraine by Russia. As many as 1,379 humanitarian operations have been conducted.

He also said that five humanitarian operation were conducted in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, in the Kharkov and Kherson regions on July 29, 2022. As many as 421.4 tonnes of food and articles of daily necessity were handed out to people.