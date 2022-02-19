Tu-22M3 bombers strike enemy command posts in Russia-Belarus joint military drills

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Two Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers delivered a bombing strike against a hypothetical enemy’s command posts during the Union Resolve 2022 Russia-Belarus joint military drills, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"The crews of two Tu-22M3 long-range bombers conducted bombing runs at the Belarusian Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground as part of the Union Resolve 2022 joint exercise," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian bombers delivered an air strike against the command posts located deep in the notional enemy’s defense, employing large-caliber high-explosive fragmentation bombs, the ministry specified.

Russian Su-35S jets provided fighter support for the bombers during the drills, it added.

The main stage of the Union Resolve 2022 joint military drills was held at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground on Belarusian soil on February 19. The allied forces comprised marine infantry of the Russian Pacific Fleet and aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Force, and also troops of the Western Operational Command and aircraft of the Air Force and Air Defense Troops of the Belarusian Armed Forces.

The coalition forces repelled the notional enemy’s offensive during defensive battles and delivered a counterstrike against it, the ministry said.