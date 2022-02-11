Russian Su-35S fighters eliminate aerial targets in Union Resolve drills in Belarus

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Sukhoi Su-35S fighters of Russia’s Aerospace Force practiced eliminating aerial targets and conducted an air patrol along the borders of the Union State during the Union Resolve 2022 Russia-Belarus joint military drills, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

Under the scenario of the joint drills, the combat teams of air defense forces of Russia’s Eastern Military District spotted an approaching simulated target in the process of accomplishing combat alert tasks as part of the Russia-Belarus integrated air defense system, the ministry specified.

"Su-35S air defense quick reaction alert fighters of Russia’s Eastern Military District were scrambled to intercept the target. After their take-off, the Russian pilots locked on and notionally eliminated the aerial target and also practiced the tasks of air patrolling along the borders of the Union State," the statement says.

The Union Resolve 2022 joint drills are running on Belarusian territory on February 10-20. The participating troops are practicing fighting and repelling external aggression, countering terrorism and protecting the interests of the Union State.

As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, during the joint drills, the troops will practice reinforcing the state border in potential areas of the illegal penetration of armed gangs into the territory of Belarus and shutting down channels of the supply of arms, munitions and other means that can be used for destabilizing the situation in the country, eliminating outlawed armed gangs and enemy subversive and reconnaissance groups.

The troops are practicing their joint operations at the Domanovsky, Gozhsky, Obuz-Lesnovsky, Brestsky and Osipovichsky training grounds in Belarus. The Baranovichi, Luninets, Lida and Machulishchi airfields are also involved in the drills.