Russia’s Mi-8/17 helicopters second by global popularity — research

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russian multirole defense transport helicopters of the Mi-8/17 family captured second place in terms of global popularity, the World Air Forces 2022 directory reported.

According to the research, about 3,000 Mi-8/17 helicopters were in service as of December 2021. Russian rotary-wing aircraft accounted for 14% of the global defense helicopter fleet. The UH-60 Black Hawk tops the list with 3,926 units (20%). The AH-64 Apache is third with 1,219 helicopters or 6% of the global fleet.

Russia’s Mi-24/35 helicopters also joined ranks of the top ten most popular helicopters (924 units, 5%).

As of December 2021, 19,946 helicopters were in active service worldwide, according to the research.

The Mi-8/17 is a family of multi-role helicopters produced in the USSR and then in Russia. Over 12,000 units of different modifications have been produced since 1965, delivered to more than 100 countries of the globe at different times.