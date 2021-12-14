US’ withdrawal from ABM Treaty caused escalation of tensions around the world — official

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Washington’s decision to withdraw from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty 20 years ago led to the escalation of tensions between Moscow and Washington and an increase of tensions around the world, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Tuesday.

"The US’ withdrawal from the ABM Treaty has logically led to a growth of mistrust in relations between Moscow and Washington and contributed to the escalation of tensions around the world," the politician said on his VK page.

Medvedev noted that the US’ position stimulated Russia to improve its military-industrial complex’ operation and develop new weapons.