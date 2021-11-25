World’s first man-dog parachute systems to be supplied to Russian army in 2022

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Supplies of man-dog parachute systems to Russia’s armed forces will begin next year, the press service of Technodinamika, a holding company of the Rostec state corporation specializing in the production of aircraft equipment, told TASS on Thursday.

"Supplies of the man-dog parachute system to the Russian defense ministry will begin in 2022," it said, adding that state trials of the system are to be completed this year.

The world’s first man-dog parachute system was developed in Russia. It is meant to drop a dogtrooper weighing up to 45 kilograms along with its handler from an altitude of up to 4,000 meters. Tests have demonstrated that specially trained dogs feel well after the landing and are ready to follow commands.