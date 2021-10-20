Russia-Belarus ‘Union Shield’ drills to become key event of 2023 — defense chief

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The ‘Union Shield’ Russia-Belarus joint drills will become a key event of 2023, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said after a joint board meeting of the defense ministries of both countries on Wednesday.

"We summed up and approved the results of the joint work of our defense ministries in 2019-2021 and mapped out measures for military security provision through 2024 and endorsed the corresponding plan. As stipulated by this document, the ‘Union Shield’ exercise will become the most massive event that we will hold in 2023," Shoigu said.

For the purposes of developing cooperation in the safety of state aviation flights, proposals will be drafted on improving the exchange of information with aircraft on dangerous factors and aviation events, the Russian defense chief said.

"We continued developing cooperation in the sphere of radiation, chemical and biological protection, electronic warfare, and also topographic-geodetic survey and navigational provision. We mapped out events to practice joint measures and improve the existing mechanisms of interaction in these fields," Shoigu said.

The joint board meeting summed up the results of the work carried out since 2018 to improve military infrastructure facilities planned for the joint use by the regional group of forces. Russia and Belarus will work out the Union State’s program through 2026 to provide for the operation of the regional group of Russian and Belarusian forces, the defense chief said.

"We agreed to continue it and for this purpose we are drafting the corresponding Union State program through 2026," Shoigu said.

Russia and Belarus also continue joint work to fight the attempts of falsifying the causes, results and legacy of World War Two and the Victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, he said.