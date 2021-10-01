Poseidon drone carrier Belgorod submarine to complete state trials this year — shipyard

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Belgorod nuclear submarine, carrier of Poseidon underwater drones, as well as Novosibirsk and Knyaz Oleg nuclear submarines will complete the state trials before the end of this year, Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko told TASS on Friday.

"These ships must go to sea several more times for factory and state trials. As of today, all operations on the submarines are within schedule. The ships perform well and confirm their specifications," Budnichenko said.

He noted that the Sevmash slipway will not be empty after the submarines are commissioned.

"Two more submarines were laid down this year - the Dmitry Donskoy and the Knyaz Potyomkin of the Borey-A project. They complete the line of strategic cruisers currently being built in the shipyard’s hangars. We also continue working on multipurpose submarines. We put maximum effort to ensure rhythmical construction," the shipyard’s head said.

He pointed out that, this summer, Krasnoyarsk multipurpose nuclear submarine (Yasen-M Project) was launched, while the lead ship of this project, the Kazan, was commissioned this spring. The official noted that this year was one of the most intense in the last 20 years.