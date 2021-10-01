{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia's defense industry

Poseidon drone carrier Belgorod submarine to complete state trials this year — shipyard

According to Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko, it performs well and confirms its specifications

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Belgorod nuclear submarine, carrier of Poseidon underwater drones, as well as Novosibirsk and Knyaz Oleg nuclear submarines will complete the state trials before the end of this year, Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko told TASS on Friday.

"These ships must go to sea several more times for factory and state trials. As of today, all operations on the submarines are within schedule. The ships perform well and confirm their specifications," Budnichenko said.

He noted that the Sevmash slipway will not be empty after the submarines are commissioned.

"Two more submarines were laid down this year - the Dmitry Donskoy and the Knyaz Potyomkin of the Borey-A project. They complete the line of strategic cruisers currently being built in the shipyard’s hangars. We also continue working on multipurpose submarines. We put maximum effort to ensure rhythmical construction," the shipyard’s head said.

He pointed out that, this summer, Krasnoyarsk multipurpose nuclear submarine (Yasen-M Project) was launched, while the lead ship of this project, the Kazan, was commissioned this spring. The official noted that this year was one of the most intense in the last 20 years.

NavyRussian defense industry
Drones and exoskeletons to be part of ambitious Russian Ground Forces equipment
According to Russian Army Commander-in-Chief Army General Oleg Salyukov, the process of advancing the Ratnik's infantry combat system never stopped for a minute
Russia 6-7 years ahead of entire world in development of nuclear space energy — Putin
The president noted that this is a good achievement and it must be used by supporting breakthrough scientific research in cosmonautics
Russia considers North Korea’s new hypersonic missile launches provocation — diplomat
"We will not support North Korea’s moot attempts to use certain test launches for further escalation," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Kosovo tensions going ‘from bad to worse’, warns Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that Moscow was concerned over the increasing tensions in Kosovo, provoked by the irresponsible actions of Kosovo’s Albanian authorities
Russian Navy’s hi-tech equipment on par with that of Western fleets, veteran academic says
RAS academician Vladimir Peshekhonov pointed out that Russian scientists found a technical solution which allowed to surpass the level of equipment for the naval forces produced by the renowned French company Safran
Press review: German election impacts Nord Stream 2 fate and Russian fuel prices skyrocket
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 28th
Crewed spacecraft docked to ISS's module Nauka first time
The are Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov and NASA' Mark Vande Hei on board of the spacecraft
Crews of reconnaissance aircraft and fighter jets conduct exercises over Crimea
According to the Black Sea Fleet’s press office, about 10 aircraft took part in the exercises
Russia completes flight trials of Tsirkon hypersonic missile from surface ships — source
The next series of Tsirkon trials is to begin in November
Moscow ready to discuss Ukraine's resumption of direct gas purchases if needed — Kremlin
Russia and Ukraine signed a five-year contract on the supply and transit of gas in 2019
Kiev confirms terminating gas transit to Hungary and losing imports from this country
Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine stated that the transit of gas to Hungary had been terminated at 07:00 on Friday
Scientists prove ‘feel-good’ hormone stimulates thyroid gland in Northern peoples
Such studies were conducted for the first time
Ahmad Massoud vows to continue resistance against Taliban rule
Massoud stressed that if his National Resistance Front gave up on resistance, Afghanistan would turn into a safe haven for international terrorists
Gazprom starts gas supplies to Hungary bypassing Ukraine
The holding said earlier, a total of two contracts were signed with a total volume of up to 4.5 bln cubic meters per year, the term of each of contract is 15 years
Moscow slams ‘discriminatory’ Czech decision on nuclear plant construction
The law also stipulates other mechanisms blocking the participation of Russian and Chinese companies in Czech nuclear projects
Russian PM orders to allocate $1.4 mln for Sputnik-V vaccine trials among adolescents
The subsidy will be allocated to the Gamaleya research center
US, NATO, Ukraine hold Rapid Trident exercise to practice offensive operations
Taking part in the exercise, which began on September 20, are 6,000 troops from NATO and the alliance's member countries
North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile — paper
The tests were held at a testing range in the north of the country
Putin, Erdogan to hold first face-to-face talks since onset of pandemic
The Kremlin's press service said that Putin and Erdogan were going to discuss trade, economic cooperation and developments in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan as well as in the Caucasus
Press review: Russia-US standoff in Arctic intensifies and coal demand rises
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 27th
Strategy for de-occupation of Crimea only diverts Ukrainians from urgent issues — official
According to the head of Crimea, Ukraine's "desperate attempts to return Crimea demonstrate its inability to perceive reality
Baghdad intends to buy S-300s from Russia, says Iraqi lawmaker
According to Mohammad Rida al-Haider, the deal is now "on hold"
Putin, Erdogan agree terrorists must be pushed from Syria’s Idlib completely — Kremlin
"The sides confirmed their adherence to the previous agreements," Dmitry Peskov also pointed out
Putin, Erdogan commence talks in Sochi — Kremlin
The two leaders are expected to discuss relevant international issues, including the situation in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and South Caucasus
Ukraine’s top military commander lifts all restrictions on return fire in Donbass — media
According to additional ceasefire control measures, any retaliatory fire in the event of an offensive is allowed only after a commander's direct order
Press review: Energy crisis spreads and Russia-Hungary gas deal sparks Ukraine fury
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 29th
Moscow ranks 4th in World's 100 Best Cities
"International experts evaluate not only economic opportunities or cultural aspects, but they also analyze how well the city is developing," Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina noted
US military equipment shipments to Moldova complicate Transnistrian settlement — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman noted that the shipped equipment was worth $5 million total, and several more shipments are planned before the end of this year
Russia insists on inadmissibility of US military presence in Central Asia — diplomat
"This issue is being hyped in the United States, not without the participation of certain mass media," Sergey Ryabkov noted
Ilya Sachkov handed over classified cybersecurity data to foreign intelligence — source
According to the source, Sachkov could have been "employed" by intelligence agencies of several countries
Russia, US agree to set up two working groups on strategic stability — Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, one of the groups will address arms control issues and the other will deal with technical aspects of the sides’ nuclear arsenals and "each other’s actions" that might have a strategic effect
Russian-Chinese cooperation will continue to grow, Putin says in message to Xi Jinping
Vladimir Putin pointed out that China had made impressive economic, social and scientific achievements and was actively engaged in resolving pressing global issues
Certain intent behind refusal to approve Russian Sputnik V vaccine, says lawmaker
Andrei Klimov recalled the scandal when the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe practically banned the Russian delegation’s members who were inoculated with Sputnik V from attending the autumn session, perceiving them as "not the right candidates"
Beijing says AUKUS creation abused loophole in international law
The spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that the aim of the states involved in the establishment of new security partnership was to openly proliferate nuclear weapons
Russian Su-27 jet escorts US Air Force recon plane over Black Sea — Defense Ministry
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the sortie of the Russian jet was carried out in strict compliance with international air law
Putin-Erdogan talks in Sochi lasted about three hours
The two leaders discussed the agenda in the economic sector and in international relations
Russia works on its own orbital station despite possible extension of ISS service — Putin
"According to the existing agreements, the ISS flight must stop in 2024, and, despite this deadline could be postponed, we must look beyond the horizon of this decade," the Russian President pointed out
Rescue drone taking off from water developed in Russia
A drone is fully equipped with a sealed screw-motor group to work in the Arctic as well as in countries of Africa and the Middle East
Hungary's move to buy gas sidestepping Ukraine stems from friction with Kiev, says expert
According to the director of the Ukrainian Institute of Politics, the development of the situation will lead to Ukraine being deprived of part of the gas transit after 2024 when the contract with Moscow ends
Erdogan believes purchase of Russia's S-400 systems worth tensions with US
According to Turkish President, had the US sold Turkey Patriot missile defense systems, Ankara "would not have had to buy S-400s"
Narval combat ship module passes tests successfully — manufacturer
Initially, Narval was designed for the Russian Navy, but the unit also has export potential, with several countries being already interested in it
Russian Foreign Ministry says will seek retaliatory measures against YouTube, German media
The ministry described the move as an "act of unprecedented informational aggression" by the YouTube video hosting platform
Russia to triple electricity supplies to China on October 1 — TV
On September 27, it was reported that 20 Chinese regions were limited in electricity supplies to a various extent due to the ongoing coal deficit
Group-IB founder Sachkov arrested in Moscow on suspicion of high treason
The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled on September 28 to choose custody for a term until November 27 as a measure of restraint for Sachkov
Russian subs for India to be equipped with top-notch technology, manufacturer assures
Chief Scientist and RAS academician stressed that these systems had been upgraded and advanced in terms of their technical characteristics
Press review: What Putin, Erdogan debated in Sochi and China needs more power from Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 30th
PM Orban says ‘Hungary decides on its own where to buy gas’
"When choosing the gas transportation route, we rely on the path that guarantees greater safety [of supplies] for us," Viktor Orban emphasized
‘Smart’ cargo parachute tests completed in Russia
The transport system consists of a landing platform, a parachute with a controllable wing-type dome, as well as equipment for automatic flight and guidance
Russia, Kazakhstan sign 13 documents during interregional forum, says president
According to Vladimir Putin, the signed papers deal with the preservation and restoration of endangered species and strengthening economic ties between the regions and businessmen
New US hypersonic missile is not breakthrough weapon — experts
"The Soviet Union reached this stage back when it was creating 'product 4202', a hypersonic warhead," editor-in-chief of the Arsenal Otechestva magazine Viktor Murakhovsky noted
Lavrov, Shoigu give up their Duma mandates — CEC draft resolution
On Monday, Vladimir Putin announced that the leaders of United Russia’s electoral list would head the special-purpose commissions in their party work
