Kasatka system's artificial intelligence can identify objects — Radar mms company

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence used in the newest search and targeting system Kasatka (Killer Whale) is capable of identifying and classifying objects and helping the operator to make decision, the executive director of the research and industrial joint stock company Radar mms, Ivan Antsev, told TASS in an interview.

"In this system we implement and develop artificial intelligence algorithms, thus making it a self-teaching system: the more we fly and the more information we gather, the smarter it becomes. Artificial intelligence creates new onboard capabilities for the most accurate identification and interpretation of objects, as well as the introduction of new elements of support for the operators and navigators in the decision-making process," he said.

Antsev described Kasatka as a comprehensive system capable of scanning the surface, above-water and underwater situation and forming and processing big data bases in the real time mode.

"The system is unified for equally effective operation on planes and helicopters, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The on-land and above-water based elements promptly adjust the crews' and operators' flight tasks and process flight information," Antsev said.

He stressed that the introduction of artificial intelligence allowed for achieving a qualitatively new level of objects' identification and classification.

"When we use radars, magnetometry, optoelectronics, and hydroacoustic systems, all this information is to be gathered and processed and then the correct decision made as to what we see in reality. True, objects can be approached and classified by traditional means, but it takes fundamentally different algorithms of data processing and comparison, when such a task is to be performed at a distance of hundreds of kilometers amid noises and jamming. This is beyond the operator's normal capabilities," he explained.

About the system

The Kasatka complex, operated by a multifunctional information and command system, was designed for spotting underwater and surface objects, target-setting, search and rescue work, and ecological monitoring of maritime areas and coastal zones. At the MAKS-2021 air show Antsev told TASS that the Kasatka complex employed artificial intelligence algorithms. Kasatka boasts such features as open architecture, modular design and adaptability to different carriers.