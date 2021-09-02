Tank Biathlon contest reveals new ideas for T-72 main battle tank upgrade — defense firm

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The operation of T-72B3 main battle tanks at their utmost capacity at the Tank Biathlon competition as part of the International Army Games offers new ideas on their upgrade, the press office of the Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer said on Thursday.

"The T-72 tank possesses huge potential for its modernization and this is why the Tank Biathlon brings new ideas on improving its design," the statement says.

The Tank Biathlon contest makes it possible to demonstrate the armored vehicles under quite extreme conditions close to a combat environment and frequently at their utmost capacity, the press office said.

"This demonstration also triggers further interest from potential customers who assess the vehicles’ technical and combat capabilities while observing them in the course of the competitions," the statement says.

Practically all the countries participating in the Tank Biathlon contest compete on T-72B3 tanks, the press office said.

"This year, these are 18 national teams while the team of the People’s Republic of China is competing on its own combat vehicles derived from the same T-72 tank," Uralvagonzavod said.

The upgraded T-72B3 tank features a new fire control system with an automatic target tracker.