Military-Industrial Company sold 60 cutting edge armored vehicles overseas

KUBINKA, August 24. /TASS/. The Russia’s Military-Industrial Company sold sixty state-of-the-art VPK-Ural armored vehicles abroad, CEO of the company Alexander Krasovitsky told TASS at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021.

"We significantly reworked the VPK-Ural vehicle. Furthermore, 60 vehicles have already been sold abroad," the top manager said.

Prospective domestic customers also show interest in the VPK-Ural, Krasovitsky said. "Two more vehicles were sent for trials in the interest of the Federal National Guard and the Defense Ministry respectively, he added.

The armored vehicle can carry 12 individuals, provides protection against 7.62 mm armor-piercing cartridges and can withstand an attack of an explosive device with the explosive weight up to 6 kg.

The International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021 is being held from August 22 to 28 in Kubinka, the Moscow Region.