Russia’s Aerospace Force receives about 30 aircraft and helicopters in 2021

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Force received about 30 fixed-and rotary-wing aircraft in the first half of this year, Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said on Tuesday.

"Two new and three repaired aircraft, eight new and 14 repaired helicopters were delivered to the Aerospace Force," the defense official said during Russia’s single military output acceptance day.

The Russian Aerospace Force also received two Forpost drone systems, 12 new and 15 repaired radar stations of various designation and over 32,000 aircraft-launched munitions, Krivoruchko specified.

The Progress Arsenyev Aviation Company produced six Ka-52 reconnaissance/strike helicopters, acting Company CEO Andrei Semyonov reported.

"Considering the experience of its combat employment in the Syrian Arab Republic, corresponding changes were made to the helicopter’s design to boost its combat capabilities," he said.

"The upgrade of the mathematical software of Baget No. 3 unit increased the range of Vikhr-1 anti-tank missiles to over 8 km," he added. "This year, the delivery of another eight Ka-52 combat helicopters is scheduled. All the helicopters are at the final stage of their production and trials," the Company’s acting CEO specified.

The Urals Civil Aviation Enterprise delivered two Forpost-R systems with six drones to the troops, Company CEO Vadim Badekha reported. Two more drone systems will be delivered by the yearend, he added. Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu issued instructions to sign a long-term contract on the production of drones.

The teams of the Russian Space Troops delivered Lotos-S and Pion-NKS electronic reconnaissance satellites into the designated orbits with the help of Soyuz-2.1b carrier rockets during launches from the Plesetsk spaceport in February and June this year under the 2021 space launch program and placed them under the control of the Aerospace Force’s ground systems.