Tank crews of Russia’s base in Tajikistan redeploy to training ground near Afghan border

YEKATERINBURG, July 20. /TASS/. The tank crews of Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan conducted a 200 km march to the Kharb-Maidon training ground near the border with Afghanistan, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Tuesday.

"During the march, the crews of T-72 tanks practiced providing combat security for military columns, overcoming notionally contaminated terrain sections, repelling enemy subversive and reconnaissance groups and airstrikes. Upon the arrival at the practice range, the crews started equipping their positions and shelters for combat vehicles," the press office said in a statement.

About 50 items of military hardware have already been redeployed, the press office specified for TASS. The strength of the troops that would take part in the upcoming drills at the Kharb-Maidon training ground was not disclosed.

Russia’s Central Military District reported on July 19 that Russia, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan would hold joint drills at Tajikistan’s Kharb-Maidon practice range 20 km from the border with Afghanistan on August 5-10. The Russian military contingent in the drills would mostly comprise units of Russia’s 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan, including mountain motor rifle, tank and artillery troops, and also groups of a special operations force of the Central Military District. Also, Russian radiation, chemical and biological protection troops, and mobile electronic warfare groups would be involved in the drills, the press office said.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is stationed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar.

The military base comprises motor rifle, armored, artillery, and reconnaissance units, air defense forces, radiation, chemical and biological protection, and signal troops.

The military base’s armament includes T-72 tanks, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, Gvozdika, and Akatsiya artillery systems.

Under an agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will remain until 2042.