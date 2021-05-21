Russian, Serbian troops practice counter-terror operations in joint drills

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The participants in the joint Russian-Serbian tactical exercise practiced preparations for fulfilling counter-terror tasks, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"The Russian and Serbian personnel have begun practicing counter-terror training tasks as part of the joint Russia-Serbia tactical exercise that has kicked off in the Republic of Serbia," the ministry said in a statement.

Practicing the procedure of the personnel’s joint operations is one of the key tasks of the joint exercise, the ministry said.

"Immediately before the start of the exercise, the units held sessions where they were informed about security requirements. The sessions practiced exercising troop control in the conditions close to a combat environment, making decisions based on incoming scenario injects and carrying out corresponding operations in various combat conditions," Russia’s Defense Ministry specified.

The Russian and Serbian tactical groups of special operations forces practiced preparing for accomplishing counter-terror tasks in full, the press office said.

Russia-Serbia counter-terror drills

"The units searched for terrorist groups on terrain, practiced anti-ambush measures and carried out a raid into the camp of notional militants," the ministry said.

The troops taking part in the drills live-fired assault rifles, sniper armament and large-caliber machine-guns mounted on armored vehicles, the statement says.

"Static and dynamic targets of various types and modular shooting equipment were involved to create a situation close to a combat environment," Russia’s Defense Ministry informed.

The joint Russian-Serbian tactical drills will run until May 25.