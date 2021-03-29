Russian Tu-142 planes escorted by Norwegian, British fighter jets over northern seas

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Two Norwegian F-16 fighter jets and two British Typhoon fighter jets escorted two Russian Tu-142 planes over the Norwegian and North seas, the press service of the Russian Northern Fleet said on Monday.

According to the press service, the crews of the Northern Fleet’s two Tu-142 anti-submarine aircraft performed a planned flight over the North Sea and the North-East Atlantic Ocean.

"The flight of the Tu-142 planes was performed over neutral waters of the Barents, Norwegian and North seas. At the initial stage of the flight over the Barents Sea, they were escorted by Su-33 fighter jets. The flight duration was around 11 hours," the press service said. "During the flight over the Norwegian Sea, the Northern Fleet’s Tu-142 anti-submarine planes were twice escorted by two F-16 fighter jets of the Norwegian Air Force. Apart from that, two British Typhoon fighter jets escorted the Tu-142 planes over the North Sea."

After completing the mission, the Tu-142 planes landed at the Kipelovo airfield in the Vologda Region. "The flight of the Northern Fleet’s maritime aircraft was performed in strict compliance with international rules of using the airspace," the press service added.