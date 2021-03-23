Russian Baltic Fleet’s motor rifle troops to thwart enemy offensive in drills

KALININGRAD, March 23. /TASS/. About 1,000 personnel of the Baltic Fleet’s motorized infantry are practicing tactical measures in maneuverable defense during drills with a live-fire exercise that kicked off in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The scheduled combat training exercise involves about 1,000 personnel, over 70 items of military and special hardware, including BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, T-72B3 tanks, Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, Tunguska surface-to-air artillery systems, Grad and Smerch multiple rocket launchers and other armament," the press office said in a statement.

During the battalion-level tactical drills, the command staff and the headquarters of a motor rifle formation will deal with the combat training tasks of conducting maneuverable defense, the press office specified.

"In the course of the drills, the motorized infantry personnel with the attached forces will accomplish procedures within the required time limits in a constantly changing training battle environment to deploy troops, fulfil tactical, engineering and special training tasks on the terrain in conditions close to real warfare," the statement says.

At the final stage of the drills that will run until the end of the week, the units will live-fire all types of small arms, grenade launchers, the guns of tanks and combat vehicles against the targets simulating the notional enemy’s tracked and wheeled hardware and manpower, the press office specified.